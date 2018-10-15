Mason Ale Works and One More Wave Foundation Collaborate on Andrew’s Forest IPA

SAN DIEGO — Mason Ale Works and One More Wave Foundation are proud to partner again for this year’s annual IPA Release of “Andrew’s Forest.”

This IPA is brewed with a portion of proceeds going to the One More Wave Foundation, an organization that provides customized surfing equipment to wounded veterans. This IPA is our interpretation of a classic West Coast IPA; piney hoppy, and full of citrus notes.

To celebrate our release, we will be having a Party on November 10th at Urge Common House.

With Live Music from “Electric Mud”, Silent Auction, Raffles, Backyard BBQ from Chef Brad Hightow, and special release glassware this event will be one not to miss.

Tickets are $25 and include a custom collaboration glass, 1 Andrew’s Forest IPA and access to Chef Brads BBQ. Ticket are available through brown paper tickets at the following link: https://onemorewavefundraiser.bpt.me