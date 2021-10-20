SLRRRP Shots, the brand disrupting the beverage market with its ready-to-drink alcohol-infused gelatin shots, diversified its product offerings with a flavored malt beverage line up that has tripled its year-over-year sales since launching in 2018.

Growing a new market segment has proven successful for the startup beverage brand. Slrrrp Shots grew 297 percent year-over-year in 2019 and 283 percent in 2020. After two years of initial success with its original spirits-based Slrrrp Shots, the company continued to innovate, adding Slrrrp Shots Minis to its lineup in 2020.

Since its introduction, Slrrrp Shots Minis has experienced massive growth, driving 300% growth in 2021 vs. 2020 and becoming nearly 70 percent of the overall business in less than two years. The easy-to-slrrrp Minis include three of the bright flavors from the original lineup of Slrrrp Shots, but are malt-based, lower in alcohol content and come in smaller packaging, making them a fit for convenience and grocery stores nationwide.

“Slrrrp Shots are the easiest way to share a crowd-favorite party staple. And as the first widely available option for pre-made gelatin shots, we’re catching people by surprise at retail stores, tailgates and holiday parties,” says Slrrrp Founder Edward Farley. “Random Tuesday? Last-minute party invite? You can celebrate everything with Slrrrp because it requires no prep or clean up time.”

Slrrrp Shots and Slrrrp Shots Minis are vegetarian friendly, made from 100% plant-based gelatin and come in several varieties of exceptional flavors. Delicious fruity flavors, ranging from crisp Blue Raspberry Smash to delicious Pineapple Pandamonium, are available in both the Slrrrp Shots (13 percent ABV) and Slrrrp Shots Minis (8 percent ABV) sizes.

“Slrrrp Shots were created to be grab-and-go. They don’t need to be refrigerated, so they’re perfect to pick up before a camping trip or festival weekend and can be shared easily with friends,” says Stephen Houck, Slrrrp’s chief executive officer.

Slrrrp Shots can be found at retail stores in 45 states nationwide, as well as at MGM Properties in Las Vegas, in minor league baseball stadiums and at select concert venues.

About SLRRRP

SLRRRP Shots makes delicious alcohol-infused gelatin shots. Slrrrp Shots come in two easy-to-slrrrp sizes, are vegetarian friendly, made from 100% plant-based gelatin and come in several varieties of exceptional flavors. Delicious fruity flavors, ranging from crisp Blue Raspberry Smash to delicious Pineapple Pandamonium, are available in both the Slrrrp Shots (13 percent ABV) and Slrrrp Shots Minis (8 percent ABV) sizes.

For More Information:

https://www.slrrrp.com