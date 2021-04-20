Mainstem Malt Launches Crowdfund Campaign

Mainstem For All: Walla Walla-Based Mainstem Malt Welcomes New Equity Investors Through Crowdfund Campaign

WALLA WALLA, WA

Today Mainstem Malt announced the launch of Mainstem For All, a crowdfunded effort to engage a growing diversity of the company’s stakeholders as shareholders, in support of their innovative mission as a craft maltster.

 

Mainstem Malt is the first-ever malt company to invite hundreds-if-not-thousands of folks to join their team as equity investors. This innovative effort calls to action supporters of agriculture, conservation, craft food & beverages, and beyond to put their money where their malt is.

Mainstem was born in 2014 as a market-based approach to conservation with landscape-scale ambitions. Already, co-founders Phil Neumann and Alyssa Martinez Neumann and a scrappy team are impacting management decisions on more than 30,000 acres of farmland, all by connecting family farms to conscientious distillers, brewers, and their biggest fans. Mainstem For All elevates the company’s conservation mission, and emphasizes their more comprehensive commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Mainstem For All is live on Wefunder, where 42 investors have already pledged $40,450. Full funding would support increased malt production and sales, development of a new headquarters and Northwest malt innovation center, and early development of novel technologies that could change the way the world interacts with premium agricultural ingredients.

“Beyond Alyssa and me, there are 14 fiercely loyal households on Mainstem’s cap table. For philosophical reasons, we’ve always wanted to open the company up for an equity crowdfund campaign,” says Mainstem Malt Co-Founder Phil Neumann. “Now’s the time. We’ll be the first malt company globally to raise money like this, and It feels SO good to be underway. Our dream is to get 1000+ new investors on the team and infuse a diversity of new perspectives into the company’s growth.”

Learn more and invest at wefunder.com/mainstemmalt.

 

 

ABOUT MAINSTEM MALT

Mainstem Malt is a malthouse unlike any other. Founders Phil Neumann and Alyssa Martinez-Neumann launched this Walla Walla-based operation in 2014 to build innovative malt supply chains in support of family farms, rural communities, and landscape-scale conservation. This work, which today is focused in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, starts with water and strives for comprehensive sustainability with the final product of craft beverages that evoke a sense of place. Grain Like Grapes, Malt That Matters. MainstemMalt.com

 

LEGAL & FINANCIAL NOTES

Mainstem’s equity crowdfund campaign is live but Wefunder is in the process of filing their Form C with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Until it’s filed, in SEC and Wefunder speak, Mainstem is in a phase called “testing the waters.” Do some research on your own, but it’s a relatively new tool to help startups raise money more efficiently.

For Mainstem and prospective investors, it means that Wefunder manages any related monetary enthusiasm the company as pledges to invest after Form C is filed. It also means their 2019+2020 independently reviewed financials are not yet posted to a “Details” section of their campaign page. Mainstem expects their Form C to be filed within 1-2 weeks of launch on April 15, 2021. And if folks just can’t wait that long to see the financials, get in touch and they will share them with you directly.

Mainstem assures the SEC that during this testing of waters: (1) No money or other consideration is being solicited; (2) if sent, it will not be accepted; (3) no offer to buy securities will be accepted; (4) no part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform; (5) any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind; (6) the company greatly appreciates any interest in, kind words about, and sharing of their work.

For more information: https://www.mainstemmalt.com/news/mainstem-for-all-launch

