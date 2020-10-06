Mahou San Miguel Supports US Hospitality Clients with Sale of ‘Vinyls for Good’

NEW YORK– Mahou San Miguel (Mahou), the leading beer company in Spain which has had a presence in the US for over 10 years, has launched “Vinyls for Good,” an initiative to support its hospitality sector clients in the US and around the globe which have been affected by the global pandemic crisis. The initiative is part of Mahou’s Global Support Plan, and consists of distributing the record to Mahou client establishments in Florida, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington DC. All proceeds from vinyl sales will be kept by the participating American bars and restaurants to help reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

The company is including music in its initiative in order to draw a connection with its clients and help them during these difficult times.

“Music and Mahou have always gone together,” said Erik d´Auchamp, general director of the Mahou San Miguel’s International Business Unit. “Vinyls for Good provides the opportunity for us – through music – to support our American clients in these complicated times. Our focus is on the reactivation of businesses, which Mahou feels deeply committed to. To support our industry clients is to contribute to the recovery of the economy of the country.”

The record, which is already for sale in over 150 establishments, was developed in collaboration with NYHed Studio in New York. The vinyl features two songs by the Spanish band Go Cactus. Go Cactus has played in major music festivals like SXSW in Texas and was featured by Youtube Music as one of 2019´s essential music groups of the moment.

To learn more about Mahou and “Vinyls for Good,” please visit: vinylsforgood.com.

Mahou Group in the US

The United State is one of Mahou San Miguel’s strategic markets and one of the key elements in its global strategy. The company has two production centers in the country, and two craft brewery partners: Avery Brewing and Founders Brewing. It has a team of more than 160 professionals, and its main brands, Mahou, Alhambra and Solán de Cabras, are found in more than 2,000 restaurant and bar locations throughout the country.

About Mahou Group

A 100% Spanish family-owned company, Mahou Group is the leader in the brewery sector in Spain and has had a presence in the US for more than 10 years. Mahou Group has a wide portfolio of beers including Mahou Cinco Estrellas, San Miguel Especial y Alhambra Reserva 1925. It also has craft beer partnerships with Founders Brewing and Avery Brewing, and its spring water Solán de Cabras. Globalization is one of the strategic axes for the development of Mahou’s business. The company produces more than 70% of the Spanish beer consumed in the world and has a presence in more than 70 countries.