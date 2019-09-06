Magnolia Brewing and the Golden State Warriors Release Dubs Golden Ale

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Magnolia Brewing, recently introduced a new co-branded beer, Dubs Golden Ale. The beer will be available at Chase Center when the building opens for its first show on September 6 and is now available for purchase from select grocery stores in the Bay Area.

Dubs Golden Ale is the cooperative effort of Magnolia’s brewing crew, led by industry veteran Dick Cantwell and Head Brewer Seth Wile. The beer is a light, easy-drinking golden ale with a swish of evergreen hop character. The profile is created from a unique combination of American Amarillo and German Hallertauer Mittelfruh hops and is brewed with American malt and just a touch of wheat. Tapping into the Warriors’ esteemed teamwork and style of play, these ingredients blend smoothly together to create a crisp and refreshing taste. It has a pale golden color inspired by the Warriors’ California Gold and weighs in at 5% ABV, a nod to the team’s five-straight NBA Finals appearances. Hopping is light to moderate at 18 IBU.

The Warriors and Magnolia Brewing designed the can of the Dubs Golden Ale with retro influences from the team’s jerseys in the 1970s.

At Chase Center, the Warriors’ state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, the Dubs Golden Ale is available at two Magnolia Brewing bistro locations, one on each concourse level, and at approximately 30 other beverage offering locations throughout the arena. Vendors will also offer the beer in all seating areas. Magnolia Brewing serves Dubs Golden Ale at both its breweries: its original location in the heart of the Haight and a newer location in the Dogpatch, less than five blocks south of Chase Center.

To celebrate the launch of the Dubs Golden Ale, the Warriors and Magnolia Brewing will host a joint party on Saturday, September 28, in conjunction with National Drink Beer Day. The event will be open to the public. Further details will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2019-20 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit warriors.com.