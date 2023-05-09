MadTree’s New Sway Pool Party Pack Is Ready to Make a Splash

CINCINNATI, Ohio— The Pool Party variety 8-pack with four new refreshing and mouth watering vodka + soda flavors will be available throughout Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky beginning Monday, May 8th or today in the Oakley Taproom. With the launch of an e-commerce platform you can even get Sway shipped straight to your door at drink.madtree.com. New to the Sway by MadTree party are mango & dragon fruit, watermelon & mint, pineapple & coconut, and orange & passion fruit.

Voted Cincinnati’s #1 canned cocktail, locals love the light, refreshing fruit flavors, and the fact that each drink has zero sugar, one carb, and only 90 calories. Thanks to their brand new e-commerce option, now everyone throughout Ohio is just one click away from ordering Sway right to their door.

“The demand for Sway by MadTree has blown us away,” said Brady Duncan, co-founder of MadTree. “It still amazes me when I see so many people picking up Sway at Kroger, sipping cans at FC Cincinnati matches, or grabbing buckets with friends at my favorite bars and restaurants.”

“The unique flavors in this second, all new variety pack are summery and refreshing – perfect for the pool, the porch, or any place you’re hanging with friends,” said Duncan.

Born from the beloved house-made cocktail program in their Oakley taproom, Sway by MadTree has been a successful and innovative way to offer a better-for-you beverage, that’s beyond just beer, while also staying committed to quality and craft. Sway also helps build MadTree’s commitment to the community – with a portion of all sales going to their 1% for the Planet local nonprofit partners.

https://madtree.com/products/sway-pool-pack/