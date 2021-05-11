MadTree Brewing Partnering With 3CDC And Stephen Williams To Open Alcove

CINCINNATI – MadTree Brewing announced plans for a new bar & restaurant, Alcove. Located at 1400-1410 Vine Street in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the-Rhine district, Alcove will feature MadTree beers, house-made cocktails and upscale farm-to-table offerings from chef Stephen Williams, proprietor of Covington’s Bouquet Restaurant and their new concept Spoon: Kitchen & Market. Alcove, which is being developed in a partnership with building-owner 3CDC, is slated to open in fall 2021; Drawing Department is leading the architectural design.

Alcove is a nook of nature in the heart of the city, with a series of unique spaces for guests to explore. The main space will feature a large bar, light-filled lounges, dining areas and an intimate private dining room for small groups. Connected by expansive windows and doors that run the length of the building, the main space opens to one of the city center’s rare outdoor spaces. Alcove will feature a lush outdoor patio space for lounging and dining, which connects to a lively greenhouse bar filled with vibrant plants; herbs growing in the greenhouse will be used in the house-made cocktails.

To create an immersive, warm space, MadTree will invest in extensive greenery, created by non-profit Urban Blooms, who designed the living wall in MadTree’s Oakley taproom. Filled with living walls and living chandeliers, the company will create living greenspaces throughout Alcove, designed for people to relax and revive with good friends and good food in a great atmosphere.

“Our goal is to create experiences that encourage people to connect with each other, get comfortable and relax in an easy going, vibrant and natural space. Whether you’re popping in for a drink and bite, or making a night of it, we’re creating a space that feels like an urban oasis and a break from the norm” said Brady Duncan, co-founder of MadTree Brewing.

Open for lunch & dinner daily, Chef Stephen Williams’ menu will feature bar snacks, shareable small bites, and entrees that will be locally and sustainably sourced and constantly evolving with the seasons.

The Building

Alcove, located at 1410 Vine Street, was built in 1873 and has been mostly vacant for decades. 3CDC acquired the property in 2008. While there has been significant interest from several potential operators over the years, 3CDC wanted to make sure it found the right collaborator to restore the space to its former glory.

“3CDC has waited more than a decade to find the right partner to bring the old Weilert’s Beer Garden back to life, and we feel we’ve finally found the perfect collaborator in MadTree” Lindzie Gunnels, 3CDC’s Senior Commercial Leasing Officer, said. “We are incredibly excited about Alcove. It’s going to be an amazing addition to the neighborhood.”

In the early days of the building, the space was a traditional family friendly German beer hall run by Henry Weilert and featured the “summer garden” – a canvas covered patio in what is now the parking lot behind the building. The balcony overlooking the garden is where the World Series was conceived.

The private event space, at 1400 Vine Street, used to house the Yokum Athletic Club, where Ezzard Charles trained as a boxer.

MadTree will maintain the historical aspects of the building, while introducing environmentally efficient features to qualify the building for LEED Certification; Emerald Built Environments, based in Cincinnati, is consulting on this process. Oswald Construction is the contractor for the remodel.

Impact

MadTree Brewing is a member of 1% For the Planet, contributing 1% of all sales to environmental non-profits through financial donations and volunteerism. With the opening of Alcove, MadTree will continue its impact efforts in the downtown Cincinnati area. In October 2020, MadTree planted over 100 trees in the West End’s Laurel Park, in partnership with Cincinnati Parks Foundation. The tree planting is part of the revitalization of Laurel Park, which will feature a 13-foot bronze statue of Ezzard Charles, to be dedicated at this October’s Ezz Fest — a celebration put on by Cincinnati Parks Foundation and Seven Hills Neighborhood Council — honoring West End native, philanthropist, world heavyweight champion, Ezzard Charles. Earlier this year MadTree launched a new lager brand, MadTree Legendary Lager, featuring Ezzard Charles as the inaugural legend in the series.

Through 1% For the Planet, the MadTree team recently volunteered at Rothenberg Rooftop Garden, on the roof of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy in Over-the-Rhine, preparing the educational garden ahead of Cincinnati Public Schools’ return to in-person instruction.

The garden provides unique learning opportunities for the students of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy through hands-on garden-based lessons that are integrated with math, science, and language arts. The garden’s innovative program creates opportunities to enhance students’ learning in an outdoor garden classroom as well as engages neighborhood families in garden activities and skill-building.

Get In Touch

Alcove will feature two private event spaces, something unique for the heart of Over-the-Rhine. One of the spaces will accommodate parties of 60, the other, 150. MadTree is now accepting reservations for dates starting November 1, 2021.

To manage the opening and operations of the new space, MadTree is kicking off the search for a new role — General Manager of Alcove. The person will oversee the day-to-day operations of the bar & restaurant.

About MadTree Brewing Company

When MadTree was started 8 years ago, we were driven to craft great beer – but more importantly – to build something bigger than ourselves and the high-quality beer we produce. Since the beginning, we have cared deeply about creating meaningful connections with our communities. We embrace our name MadTree and work to celebrate and protect nature, while reducing our impact on the environment. We are proud members of 1% For The Planet, with a commitment to donate 1% of our sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability. The craftspeople at MadTree wake up every day to connect people to nature and each other.

We are MadTree. Inspiring Madness, Rooted in Purpose.

About 3CDC

The Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) is a private, non-profit full-service real estate developer with a mission and strategic focus to strengthen the core assets of Downtown Cincinnati in partnership with the City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati corporate community. Its work is specifically focused on revitalizing and connecting the Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine.

About Stephen Williams

Chef Stephen Williams opened Bouquet in 2007 as one of the first restaurants in the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, and that practice remains at the core of Bouquet and Spoon: Kitchen and Market operations today. Through their involvement in initiatives such as Zero FoodPrint, Seafood Watch, Chefs Collaborative and Slow Food USA, Williams’ restaurants are able to reduce their carbon footprint, promote biodiversity, and connect with the local community.

Williams’ deep relationships with over fifty local farmers and purveyors allows for a constantly-evolving menu, inspired by the seasons’ freshest ingredients. In addition to an innovative and ever-changing array of charcuterie, small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection and elevated, farm-to-table dining experience within a relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere

