Mad River Brewing Unveils First Logo Under Yurok Ownership

Blue Lake, Calif. — The Mad River Brewing Company’s award-winning craft ales will soon brandish an incredible new illustration that honors the business’s deep roots in Humboldt County, while clearly identifying it as a distinctly Yurok Tribe-owned entity.

“The new, Mad River Brewing Company logo pays homage to the business’s legacy as a consummate innovator in the craft beer industry and highlights the Yurok Tribe’s unyielding commitment to environmentally sustainable commerce,” said Linda Cooley, who is a Yurok tribal member and MRB’s Chief Operating Officer. “I cannot wait to see the artwork emblazoned on our exceptional line of handcrafted ales.”

The emblem features four natural components, including a traditional Yurok basket design known as sturgeon back, the Coast Range, healthy redwood forests and the jumping steelhead, which has been synonymous with MRB’s flagship Steelhead Extra Pale Ale for two decades.

To establish the logo, MRB’s Chief Operating Officer shared with digital artist Jessica Carenco a concept for a piece of artwork that is distinctly Yurok and recognizes the company’s strong reputation as an environmentally conscious producer of finest quality ales.

“Jessica did a fantastic job in simultaneously capturing Mad River Brewery’s original ethos and our imperative to integrate the Yurok lifeway into everything we do,” Cooley said. “I am proud to say that environmental sustainability is a compulsory component in all of our economic endeavors.”

The sturgeon back design will feature prominently on Mad River Brewing Company’s line of fine ales, tap handles and ancillary merchandise. An announcement will soon be made about where to find the new merchandise.

The Yurok Tribe acquired the Mad River Brewing Company in October of 2019, making it one of only a handful of tribally owned breweries in the United States. The company operates a state-of-the-art brewery and Mad River Brewing Tap Room, a family friendly restaurant offering a tantalizing food menu and a wide variety of MRB standards and specialty brews. Both businesses are in Blue Lake, California, located within the ancestral territory of the Wiyot people. In February of this year, the company purchased Wild Goose canning equipment in anticipation of entering into new markets with an expanded line of products.

The addition of the well-established maker of craft ales to Tribe’s commercial portfolio is one component of a farsighted economic development plan. The Tribe is currently seeking new business opportunities both on and off the reservation.

The Mad River Brewing Company, located in Humboldt County, California has been brewing best-quality beers for more than three decades. MRB employs a time-honored, cut-no-corners approach to hand crafting the finest quality ales. The company has received four Gold Medals, four Silver Medals and one Bronze medal from the Great American Beer Festival, which offers the most prestigious awards in the industry.