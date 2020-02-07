Mad River Brewing Company Purchases Wild Goose Canning Line

Blue Lake, California — Mad River Brewing Company owned by the Yurok Agricultural Corporation has announced the purchase of a Wild Goose canning line. The canning line will be operational in March of this year at the Blue Lake, California location. The new canning line will speed up production and provide an opportunity for other styles of beer to be packaged. Growing into other markets will provide a larger distribution opportunity. Mad River Brewing Company is excited to get these packages out for the busy summer season.

Currently, you can find Steelhead Extra Pale and Citra Hop Steelhead Hoppy Pale Ale in cans.

“Owning our own canning line will allow us the flexibility to anticipate and meet new market trends, while continuing to offer the current selection of products that our customers love. This is an exciting time for Mad River Brewing Company, and we are all ready for a busy year,” COO Linda Cooley said.

About Mad River Brewing Company

Mad River Brewing Company owned by the Yurok Agricultural Corporation is one of the first Tribally affiliated Breweries. Mad River Brewing Company has been crafting award-winning ales since 1989. Our most prestigious awards include four Gold Medals, four Silver Medals and one Bronze medal from the Great American Beer Festival, Two Bronze awards from the World Beer Cup and the 2010 Small Brewing Company and Small Brewing Company Brewer of the Year award from the Great American Beer Festival.