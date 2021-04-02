Lupulin Brewing Announces New Year-Round Beer, Tropical Fun Pants

Big Lake, MINN – Lupulin Brewing announces a new year-round beer as they are set to launch Tropical Fun Pants (TFP) the week of March 29th.

This fun and refreshing fusion of beer and tropical fruit juices will leave you ready to go out and get your fun pants on! Mango, pink guava and passion fruit bring big fruit flavors with a balanced sweetness, TFP is the perfect anytime fun beer. 5% alc/volume and 12 IBU.

“We set out to make a fruit beer that drinks more like a seltzer, but with more flavor. The base of the beer is almost half fruit juice, but it still drinks super light and refreshing without being heavy, sweet and filling. Our goal was to find a new style of fruit/beer hybrid and I’m excited that we’ve hit that perfect fusion with this beer. “ – Matt Schiller, Co-Founder & Vice President of Operations.

“We are beyond excited to launch our sixth core brand this spring, one that fits a gap in our brand portfolio, and one that appeals to a much wider audience of consumers. Look for TFP to hit the local Minnesota markets now, followed shortly by our regional, national, and international distribution networks.” – Jack Merwin, Sales Manager.

Tropical Fun Pants is set to release within the state of Minnesota via self distribution and distribution partners the week of March 29th. It will be available as a 16 oz 4-pack and on draft in bars & restaurants, with an increased market footprint of the product in the weeks to follow through distribution partners in South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

For more information: http://www.lupulinbrewing.com