Lunar Hard Seltzer Joins Forces With 3 Iconic Asian Restaurants For Limited Release

NEW YORK, New York – On May 15th, the first-ever Asian craft hard seltzer brand, Lunar, will launch the second in its series of limited-edition collaborations with iconic Asian restaurants in New York City. For the Heritage Line: Sunset Edition, co-founders Sean Ro and Kevin Wong worked closely with Michelin star-awarded Jeju Noodle Bar, James Beard semifinalist Win Son, and rising superstar Bonnie’s to develop three hard seltzers inspired by the bustling yet relaxing atmosphere of an Asian beachside market.

Launching in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May, the Heritage Line is a testament to Lunar’s mission to represent the AAPI community and diaspora — especially in New York City, where co-founders Ro and Wong were born and raised. Released in 2021 (and sold out online in 3 hours), the inaugural Heritage Line included Pineapple Cake and Mango Chili Salt hard seltzers co-developed by chefs/owners of NYC restaurants Di An Di and 886. The Pineapple Cake seltzer was the first-ever to be made with MSG.

“As a homegrown NYC brand, we’re incredibly honored to once again work with local AAPI business owners who’ve inspired us tremendously: Douglas Kim of Jeju Noodle Bar, Josh Ku of Win Son, and Calvin Eng of Bonnie’s,” said Lunar co-founder Sean Ro. “Not only did these three bring years of culinary expertise to the table, they also channeled their own personal memories and their own individual Asian American experiences into these first-of-their-kind seltzers.”

As with Lunar’s core line of Korean Plum, Yuzu, Passion Fruit, and Lychee seltzers, all Heritage Line seltzers are made with real ingredients sourced from Asia and the US. Created specifically with upcoming summer drinking in mind, the Heritage Line: Sunset Edition seltzers include:

Mint Omija w/ Jeju Noodle Bar

Inspired by the summertime Korean delicacy (Magnolia berry or schisandra berry punch), Mint Omija is a complex yet balanced seltzer. The mint in Lunar’s rendition tees up the astounding flavors provided by the omija, also known as the “five flavor berry” for the major taste sensations it yields: sweetness, sourness, bitterness, saltiness, and even spiciness. This delightful sensory experience is a perfect match for the flavor journey chef Douglas Kim curates at Jeju Noodle Bar, which was the first noodle bar in the United States to receive a Michelin star thanks to the unique way it presents Korean flavors and culture. Jeju specializes in ramyun — not ramen.

Teresa Teng (Citrus, Cranberry) w/ Win Son

Before BTS, there was Teresa Teng, the first true international Asian musician superstar, and this refreshing blend of cucumber and spice is as more-ish as her music catalog. “Asia’s eternal queen of pop” died in 1995 after a 30-year career that deeply influenced most of Asia; in hopes of amplifying her legacy to the local Brooklyn audience, Taiwanese American owner of Win Son, Josh Ku, named one of the restaurant’s inaugural cocktails after her. Lunar has built upon Win Son’s tributary cocktail with this honorary hard seltzer flavor. The crisp, citrusy cranberry-forward flavors blend with alluring aromas, making for a tart drink with a touch of smoky complexity that will have you going back for another sip — just as you would for another song of Teresa Teng’s.

Salted Kumquat w/ Bonnie’s

A perfect warm-weather drink that’s our answer to the everyday orange juice mimosa, this limited-edition Lunar flavor was inspired by a traditional Chinese American remedy — kumquats preserved in salt and sugar, then steeped into a hot tea to ease a sore throat. Our version is a sweet, tangy, citrusy dream with a hint of salt and MSG for added depth, making it an unprecedented salt-forward hard seltzer. The palate pays homage to the touted preserved kumquat fridge staple of Cantonese American chef Calvin Eng’s mother — for whom his hotspot Williamsburg restaurant Bonnie’s is named.

The mission behind Lunar’s unending search for fun, delicious flavors is to increase cultural awareness and representation within the predominantly white brewing and seltzer segment. Through the Heritage Line, they continue to share the stories and lived experiences of their AAPI partners.

“Sean and I are just two Asian kids from New York, but we have big dreams beyond just selling beverages,” Wong says. “We created Lunar to make the beverage world more open-minded and diverse. In many ways, our own journey as POC founders and entrepreneurs is a microcosm for the larger AAPI experience of learning to find pride in your culture so that you can share it with the world — and in doing so, make the world a better, more understanding place.

The newest “Sunset Edition” of Lunar’s Heritage Line is launching at the upcoming Sunset Fest event, taking place on May 14th at New York City’s beloved Pearl River Mart. Tickets are available online. Lunar’s Heritage Line is now available for pre-order and will be available for nationwide shipping via their website on May 15th, and individual flavors will be available at their respective restaurants.

ABOUT LUNAR HARD SELTZER

Founded in 2020, Lunar’s core line is the first and only craft hard seltzer made with real fruit from Asia. Lunar aims to pioneer the next generation of RTDs by crafting beverages with unique flavors that celebrate identity, heritage and culture. As a minority-owned, Brooklyn-based brand, Lunar proudly donates a percent of proceeds to nonprofits and causes supporting the AAPI community. Consumers can experience Lunar’s unique flavors of yuzu, lychee, korean plum, and passion fruit in stores in NY, VA, and GA, as well as online.

