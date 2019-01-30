Luna Bay Booch Co. to Open in Chicago

CHICAGO — Luna Bay Booch Co. has announced the launch of its flagship hard kombucha line. The beverage brand is the first of its kind — gluten-free, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6 percent ABV for a “boozy bite” — to be produced and distributed in Chicago.

The company was founded by two native Chicagoans — kombucha brewer Claire Ridge and entrepreneur Bridget Connelly — who partnered together in a shared desire to bring health-focused offerings to Chicago’s brewing industry.

“Luna Bay is the culmination of our passion for health and wellness, and our commitment to do good for the Earth,” said Luna Bay co-founder and brewer Claire Ridge. “All of our recipes are naturally fermented, nutrient-dense and ethically sourced.”

The company’s three flagship flavors are Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender and Lemon Ginger. All Luna Bay kombuchas are gluten-free, low-sugar and brewed from yerba mate tea. Upcoming seasonal flavors include Ground Cherry, Apple Cinnamon, and Grapefruit Lime.

“Being a female-founded, -led and -brewed brand in the alcohol space is uncommon,” says co-founder Bridget Connelly. “It’s our differentiator—and our motivator to elevate other woman-owned brands, as well as local nonprofits and community programs.” Luna Bay is a member of One Percent for the Planet, a coalition of businesses who donate at least 1 percent of annual sales to environmental causes.

Luna Bay is currently a home-brewed operation. The company will begin production out of an upcoming brewery in March when the Chicago brewery is set to launch. Canning will begin in April with a projected launch for early summer 2019. Initial distribution will be through retail, bars, and restaurants throughout the Chicagoland area, with plans to expand within the year.

For more information about Luna Bay Booch Co., please contact info @lunabaybooch.com or visit www.lunabaybooch.com. Follow along on Instagram at @lunabaybooch.

ABOUT LUNA BAY BOOCH CO.

