Luna Bay Booch Celebrates the Holidays With a Limited Release, Prickly Pear Punch

CHICAGO, Illinois – Luna Bay Booch, a health-minded, nutrient-dense libation, has just announced it’s limited release in celebration of the 2021 holiday season, Prickly Pear Punch. The prickly pear (whose peak season is September thru December) brings notes of strawberry and honey – a perfect complement to mulling spices. The vanilla smooths the finish followed by a slight warmth from the clove. It’s sweet, mellow, and spiced, ideal for sipping on with friends and loved ones, a hostess gift for the craft enthusiast or party favor.

The only female-founded hard kombucha company in the U.S., Luna Bay’s drinks are made from Yerba Mate tea, seasonal fruits and herbs sourced from local farmers and suppliers. Given that all Luna Bay’s flavors are all-natural, low-sugar, gluten free, non-GMO, plant-based and probiotic, it’s the perfect guilt-free treat to ring in the holiday season.

Available at retailers and grocers nationwide.

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com/