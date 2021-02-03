Luna Bay Booch Adds Lower-Calorie, Low Carb Hard Kombucha to Lineup

SAN DIEGO – Luna Bay Booch is leaning into the better-for-you beverage trend by revealing their latest innovation: Luna Bay Light. Luna Bay Light is a low-calorie, low-carb, lower-ABV canned hard kombucha. Expect the same high-quality ingredient standards with a pure yerba mate tea base and real, recognizable ingredients – just a little less boozy. The first flavor to launch in the Luna Bay Light portfolio is Lychee Lime. Luna Bay Light makes for easy movin, easy boozin and easy groovin.

Brewed with lychee, lime and yerba mate tea, each Luna Bay Light is naturally fermented to 4.5% ABV. Lychees are a specialty fruit grown in southeast Asia. They are rare to see in the US, but they have so many superpowers. Luna Bay knew they wanted to put this beautiful fruit in the spotlight for the first Light flavor. The natural sweetness of the lychee combined with citrus creates a perfectly refreshing flavor. Each Lychee Lime Light is vegan, gluten-free and made with real, non-GMO ingredients.

CEO and Co-Founder Bridget Connelly shares more about why the brand is creating a Light category, “When we launched Luna Bay Booch, we never expected to expand into 10 states in our first year. 2020 was focused on navigating growth, and this year is all about innovation for us. Lychee Lime is the first flavor you’ll see in our Light family. We set out to create a hard kombucha with a boozy bite for the calorie-conscious, wellness-focused drinkers like myself, and Luna Bay Light allows us to give our community another option while we attract new drinkers who have always been seeking a little less booze.”

According to data from Instacart, hard kombucha searches increased 320% in 2020. Whole Foods Market among other industry experts selected hard kombucha as a trend to watch in 2021. People are actively seeking better-for-you beverage options with recognizable ingredients. Offering varying levels of booziness is the natural next step.

Julie Pappas, Registered Dietitian and Luna Bay Booch Director of Marketing, celebrates the launch of Luna Bay Light from a RD’s perspective, “Not all booch is created equal. Luna Bay values the real ingredients it takes to achieve the delicious taste you encounter in each can. Our team takes pride in creating a truly better booch, and we’re excited to be sharing the nutrition figures right on the can – Lychee Lime has 110 calories and 0 carbs. We are toasting to transparency when it comes to the boozy beverage scene.”

Luna Bay Light’s Lychee Lime flavor will hit shelves late January. Lychee Lime will be available in 12-ounce 4-packs in stores where Luna Bay is sold. Luna Bay maintains its three core flavors – Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon – that are made with real fruit, herbs and yerba mate tea.

Learn more about Luna Bay, its mission and where to buy the booch at lunabaybooch.com or @lunabaybooch.

About Luna Bay Booch:

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. All Luna Bay hard kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

