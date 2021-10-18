LUKI’s to Host ‘Dark Circus’ Halloween Weekend, Featuring Return of 217 Blood Orange Double IPA

Something Wicked This Way Comes to LUKI Brewery for Halloween weekend! LUKI’s Dark Circus is a three-day festive soiree filled with monsters, magic and movement.

When: Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31, 2021

Where: LUKI Brewery (14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO 80004)

What: To kick off LUKI’s Dark Circus fun, traveling circus The Circus Foundry will descend upon the Arvada-based brewery on October 29 and 30 for back-to-back evenings featuring mystic readings of the future from tarot and palm readers, dazzling light shows, and cursed mysterious performances. Be mesmerized with after-dark illuminated juggling, a gravity-defying crystal orb, mind-warping LED manipulations and visits from dark spell-casting sorceresses and magical warlocks!

Those interested in juggling can attend a workshop on October 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. to wow your friends. Then on Sunday make LUKI Brewery your trick-or-treating Halloween night pre-game with face painting, $2 off all to-go crowlers and the return of 217, LUKI’s Blood Orange Double IPA.

When: Below are the schedule of events for all festivities:

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy live entertainment from Circus Foundry with illuminating juggling and rope dart demonstrations, roller skating, tarot card reading and more.

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Circus Foundry back for another round of spooky fun starting with a juggling workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. Then enjoy ambient performers demonstrating their best hula hooping, isis wing performers, gravity-defying crystal orb demonstrations, tarot card reading and more.

Sunday, Oct. 31

LUKI welcomes the return of 217, a Blood Orange Double IPA that, at 8.9% ABV, is LUKI’s biggest beer to date. Named in honor of the room in the book version of The Shining (IYKYK), 217 invokes a huge amount of grain and hops that star in this thriller! LUKI has El Dorado hops carry the story through twin dry-hop sessions and then ages the beer on blood orange puree to provide maximum citrus taste. The combination of flavors provide all play and no work.

Face painting from Fanciful Faces will be on deck from 2-6 p.m. Stop on by, kiddos and adults alike, to get your face painted before you start trick-or-treating. Adults: $30 full face, $20 half face. Kids: $15 full face, $10 half face

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/dark-circus-falls-upon-luki-brewery