LUKI Releases Fall Edition of Circus-in-a-Box

ARVADA, Colo. – As cool weather begins to sweep through Colorado, LUKI Brewery is releasing their next installment of Circus-in-a-Box, a quarterly box of fun that bring’s the brewery’s awe-inspiring and whimsical elements straight into your living room. The fall edition will be available for purchase at the taproom or online starting on Friday, October 8.

“We were excited to develop the items for the fall box, since they are a great complement to our seasonal beers that are releasing now,” says LUKI Co-Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “Whether it’s keeping warm at a tailgate or enjoying that fire pit on the patio, we have you covered with great beer and cozy items!”

This season’s Circus-in-a-Box will invoke serious fall vibes that will make you want to snuggle up with your favorite LUKI beer in proper glassware. The box, which costs $55, includes two locally designed custom campfire mugs, a LUKI-embroidered fleece blanket, apple cider and of course, beer.

“This is an extremely limited item for this season with only 25 available for purchase. They will go fast!” says Smith.

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

