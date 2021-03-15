LUKI Brewing Unveils Circus-in-a-Box on March 16

ARVADA, Colo. — LUKI Brewery is proud to announce the debut of Circus-in-a-Box, a quarterly box of goodies that bring’s the brewery’s awe-inspiring and whimsical elements straight into your living room. Each quarter, LUKI Brewery will present seasonal boxes filled with fun-inspired curations and deals from local vendors.

“Hearkening back to our family’s familial roots to the golden age of the circus, our mission has always been about providing our guests with a sense of entertainment, community and wonder,” says LUKI Brewery Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “COVID-19 changed the way we could socialize so we started brainstorming ways to bring that vibrant taproom experience, in a box, for you to enjoy wherever you go.”

Available March 16 through May, the spring Circus-in-a-Box will include glassware, snacks, and other seasonally-inspired goods that will bring out your inner child. To get your box of surprises, purchase four crowlers online or in-person and choose the Circus-in-a-Box upgrade. While supplies last, the first 25 people that select the upgrade will receive the spring box filled with premium, limited-edition goodies not yet available to the public. After that, those choosing the upgrade will get a spring box that includes fun items to enjoy with friends and family.

“Remember that element of surprise when you got a cereal box with a prize inside?” says Smith. “We hope that our Circus-in-a-Box will bring you that same kind of joy—but with beer included.”

Stay tuned to LUKI Brewery social media channels as the brewery untaps and releases clues and unpacking videos for each season of Circus-in-a-Box.

For more information about Circus-in-a-Box or LUKI Brewery, contact Chea Franz at chea@indiecreativeco.com.

About LUKI Brewery
Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:
https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/luki-brewing-unveils-circus-in-a-box

