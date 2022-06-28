LUKI Brewery Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary July 15-17 with Magic and Mysticism Themed Soiree

ARVADA, Colorado – LUKI Brewery proudly welcomes everyone to attend their two-year anniversary celebration July 15-17. The birthday bash includes caricature drawings, face painting, live music, anniversary beer releases, a hard seltzer slushy bar, food trucks, the release of a limited edition Circus-in-a-Box, and a special ticketed event featuring the laugh out loud and mystifying Magician Will Mannsz on Saturday night.

The Arvada brewery, who has familial ties with the Ringling Bros. dating back to the 1920s, threw an epic anniversary carnival-themed celebration for year one. This year, the brewery’s anniversary theme is magic and mysticism.

“We decided every year we wanted to showcase a specific aspect of the circus,” says LUKI Co-Owner and Head Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “In our desire to bring wonder and entertainment, what better way than to showcase magic for our third season? Seeing a well-done magic performance brings out the little kid in all of us!”

LUKI’s two-year anniversary will be a weekend-long event. Here’s what you can expect:

Friday

The release of A Victim of Circus Pants, LUKI’s Hard Seltzer Slushy Bar. A create-your-own experience featuring flavors such as Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Lime, Watermelon, and Cherry. This station will be available all weekend

Release of the ever-popular and opening day original, Hop Spinning Hazy IPA

Anniversary Circus-in-a-Box sales begin. These limited edition boxes feature anniversary glassware, limited-edition stickers, goodies, and one featured crowler you can only get with the box. “Project Wild IPA” is a classic American IPA single-hopped with Chinook hops, a throwback to Jeff and Cammy’s early days of homebrewing.

Food truck: Bandwagon Sandwich Co.

Saturday

Caricature drawings from 12 to 3 p.m.

Face painting from 1 to 4 p.m.

Live music with Duke Justice from 3 to 6 p.m.

A special tickets event featuring Master of Magic Will Mannsz who puts forth a craft beer and comedy magic experience that is not to be missed from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets, which cost $30, can be purchased here

Release of Poppin’ Off, a Kettle Corn Cream Ale and Zauberer’s Sour, a Berliner Weisse

Food Truck: Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, Buenos Nachos, and Dapper Doughnut

Sunday

Come to LUKI at Noon, and help LUKI wrap a wonderful weekend of celebration (and cheers to two years) for a group cheers video and photo that will be captured with a drone. Free tasters will be provided for all that participate at 1 p.m. for the fly-through at the brewery.

Live music with Howard Dlugasch from 2 to 4 p.m.

Movie Bingo at 6 p.m.

Release of Rypah!, a Hazy Rye IPA, another throwback recipe from Jeff and Cammy’s homebrewing days, and Rykko’s Hard Lemonade, a Lemonade-inspired seltzer.

Food Truck: Vinny + Marie’s Italian Street Food

“It’s been such a fun adventure through these past two years, and I’m still in awe over how the community has supported us the whole time,” says Smith. “We truly love and appreciate everyone who has visited us. This party is just as much for you as it is for us, and we’re looking forward to another year of unique and fun events!”

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibrewerytwoyearanniversary