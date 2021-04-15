Louisville’s Gallant Fox Brewing Announces Second Location

Louisville-based brewery opening in Bullitt County

Louisville, KY — Almost one year since first opening its doors to the Clifton neighborhood in Louisville, KY, Gallant Fox Brewing is ready to open a second brewery and taproom location in Mount Washington, KY, in 2021. Gallant Fox Mt. Washington will be Bullitt County’s first brewery.

“We are so humbled by the continued support of the Clifton neighborhood and the broader Louisville community in general,” said Roger Huff, Gallant Fox co-owner. “It has truly been overwhelming. When we began discussing a second location late last year, we knew we wanted to bring our great atmosphere and our great Kentucky brewed beer to a brand-new community. We are thrilled to be working with the city of Mount Washington and Mayor Barry Armstrong to bring Gallant Fox Brewing to the community.”

Because the city of Mount Washington has experienced significant population growth over the last few years, the owners at Gallant Fox saw a perfect opportunity to bring Kentucky-made beers to a brand new community.

“Our Community Development Director, Lori Puchino, has been working for well over two years to locate a craft brewery for our downtown,” said Mount Washington Mayor Barry Armstrong. “We are so proud and excited to acknowledge the successful addition of Gallant Fox Brewing. Our excitement is compounded by the fact that Gallant Fox is already a successfully operating brewery, located in the Clifton area. We are so hopeful this will be just a start for other businesses to locate here as well. We welcome the owners, Roger Huff and Patrick Workman, to our city and ask all of our citizens to patronize the new establishment.”

The new brewery and taproom will be located in downtown Mount Washington at 155 N Bardstown Road. Once open, Patrick Workman, brewer and co-owner, plans to continue a weekly rotation of different beers, such as The Golden Bullitt, a Golden Lager named in honor of the brewery’s new location, and Straight Outta Clifton, the flagship West Coast IPA from the brewery’s Clifton location.

Gallant Fox Mt. Washington will seat approximately one hundred beer drinkers inside, an additional sixty in the outdoor beer garden. The brewery will also feature a full bourbon bar, including vintage variants and Gallant Fox whiskey barrel picks.

About Gallant Fox Brewing

First opened in 2020 and named after the 1930 Triple Crown winner, Gallant Fox Brewing proudly places its Kentucky heritage in everything it does – from their small-batch beers to decor to taproom music and its collection of over 150 Kentucky bourbons. Locations in both Louisville, KY’s Clifton neighborhood and Mount Washington, KY. For More information, visit www.gallantfoxbrewing.com