Louisville Ale Trail Releases 3rd Edition of Passport

Louisville, KY – After initially launching in October 2020 and going full-scale in March 2021, Louisville Ale Trail is releasing the 3rd Edition of Louisville’s only brewery passport program on September 7. The new print features seven new trail stops which will include a mix of recently-opened breweries and familiar establishments. The passport, which retails for $10 and has previously been made available in member-brewery taprooms, will also be available for purchase at participating independent retail shops, bars, restaurants, and more for the first time.

“The brewery scene here in Louisville has evolved tremendously since we first went to print ten months ago,” said John Ronayne, co-founder of Louisville Ale Trail. “With the addition of seven new trail stops, we’re excited to continue our mission to elevate Louisville beer by making our passports available in more locations than ever. If a brewery gains a new customer from a shopper at an independent retail shop or a regular patron of an old neighborhood bar because they saw our passport, then we consider that a huge success.”

New to the Louisville Ale Trail passport includes Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse, Butchertown Brewing, Great Flood Brewing Co., Hi-Wire Louisville, Hometown Brewing Co., Shippingport Brewing Co., and Wild Hops Brewery.

Those that embark on the trail with the 3rd Edition are eligible for prizes after receiving a minimum of twelve stamps. Those that complete the entire passport before Louisville Beer Week (October 22-29) will be entered into a chance to win a cash prize of $300.

About Louisville Ale Trail

Louisville Ale Trail serves to engage with Louisville tourists and residents about our local beer scene by encouraging city-wide tourism through the promotion of participating member brewery taprooms.

For More Information:

https://www.louisvillealetrail.com