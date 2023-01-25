Lord Hobo Launches New Brand Family Bodacious Vagabond

Woburn, Mass. – Lord Hobo Brewing introduces a new brand to their illustrious year-round lineup, The Vagabond Brand Family. The launch of this brand family will start with Bodacious Vagabond. A DDH Juicy IPA with a double dose of Styrian Dragon, Citra, and Galaxy hops producing tropical fruit aromas with just a hint of pine followed up by a blast of peach, pineapple, and citrus flavors.

Aubree Karls, Lord Hobo Marketing Director, states, “The Vagabond is a daring hop jumping through time to some of the most iconic decades in history. We encourage you to follow along in their journey while they seamlessly blend into each period they escape to, starting with their first leap into the 90’s. Expect more exciting releases in 2023 as the Vagabond continues their journey.”

Lord Hobo plans on hosting a weeklong series of 90’s events with the launch of their new beer, starting on January 30, 2023. “All of our events are leading up to a big 90’s party on Saturday, February 4th at all three of our locations. Plan on stepping out in your favorite 90’s gear as we jam out to MTV’s greatest hits with a special prize awarded to the best-dressed from each location.” says Kate Ballenger, Lord Hobo Director of Customer Experience. More details on each event can be found on their website at lordhobo.com or directly on their social channels @lordhobobrewing.

Lord Hobo’s Bodacious Vagabond is available now in 16 oz. 4-packs and on draft at retailers all around the Northeast. You can find the beer near you at lordhobo.com/beer-finder.

About Lord Hobo Brewing

Lord Hobo Brewing Company, founded in 2015, was born out of a Boston craft beer bar. Now into our seventh year of operation, we continue to grow, bringing innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. We are a self-made company that believes our consumers deserve to be recognized and appreciated for who they are.

Our brewery, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the nucleus of our company. Beginning with a small tasting room and only a handful of recipes, our Woburn Taproom now has a maximum seating capacity accommodating over 400 patrons. We added a full kitchen and a beautiful outdoor patio. Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.