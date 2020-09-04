Lord Hobo Expands With Brewery and Taproom in Boston’s Seaport District

Woburn, MA — Lord Hobo Brewing continues its growth with today’s exciting announcement of the first phase of opening for the long-anticipated Lord Hobo Seaport. Located in downtown Boston at 2 Dry Dock Ave, the sprawling 18,000 sq. ft. brewery and restaurant will be a hub for Lord Hobo to share its beers and a new restaurant with Boston.
Starting today, Friday September 4th the restaurant will be open for outdoor-only seating on the impressive patio for up to 241 patrons to safely distance. The brewery will be serving a full menu of its beers and will be featuring a rotating cast of Boston’s best food trucks.
About Lord Hobo
Founded in 2015, Lord Hobo is one of the fastest growing breweries in the United States. Our brewery and taproom are located in Woburn, MA, and we have just expanded the taproom to include an outdoor patio, additional seating inside, and more food options. We are also expanding through the addition of satellite locations, starting with the opening of a large taproom and restaurant in Boston’s Seaport District this year beginning with the patio on Labor Day weekend. At Lord Hobo, we strive to exceed expectations and provide consistently exceptional products, services, and experiences. We believe craft beer is one of the world’s most affordable luxury items and we’re determined to prove the value of the beer we bring to your table. Like you, we celebrate life, work, loved ones, and experiences, and we are proud to be a small part in your own story. Join our Lord Hobo family.
