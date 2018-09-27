Lone Tree Brewing to Release Hop Zombie

LONE TREE, Colo. — It’s alive! Lone Tree Brewing Co. is excited to warn you about the annual outbreak of their award-winning Imperial Red IPA, Hop Zombie. Seek shelter at Lone Tree Brewing Company, September 29 and arm yourselves with bombers of this 2017 GABF Silver Medal-winning brew.

Now in its fifth year, this highly anticipated annual release will be available in a limited amount of bombers and on draft, September 29. Following Hop Zombie’s 2017 win at the Great American Beer Festival, the 2018 bombers will sport a brand new label in succession with the brewery’s 2017 re-brand. The new label art, designed by Anthem Branding, features a zombie-infested mountain scene with a reimagined “hop zombie” and a coffin-shaped barcode. It is the last of Lone Tree’s products to take on the refreshed look and feel.

Bottles of Hop Zombie will be available exclusively at the brewery on Saturday, September 29 beginning at 11am. In past years, Hop Zombie Day has seen a line of customers in advance. The 22-ounce bombers cannot be reserved in advance, and typically sell out in one day.

Guests at Hop Zombie Day 2018 can purchase specialty Hop Zombie glassware and t-shirts designed like the beer’s label. The Baja Berto’s Beachside Burritos truck will be slingin’ burritos and Ted Loughry will play in the tasting room beginning at 2pm.

For more information about Lone Tree’s Hop Zombie release and other award-winning brews, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Hop Zombie

9% ABV, 90 IBU. Behold the beast. Hop Zombie is Lone Tree Brewing Co.’s most anticipated release of the year. It’s a complex, bold IPA that’s deep red in color with rich malts balanced by huge hop flavor and aroma created by eight different hops (Citra, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, Centennial, and Motueka). Hop Zombie is a beer brewed to bring you back from the grave.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans and 22-ounce bombers are sold across the state of Colorado and in select locations in Kansas. Lone Tree’s draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants in its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.