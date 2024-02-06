Lone Tree Brewing to Open Second Location in Parker, CO

LONE TREE, Colo.— Lone Tree Brewing is ecstatic to announce its second location in neighboring city Parker, Colorado— slated to open in March.

After years of searching for the brewery’s next location, Lone Tree Brewing will open another taproom in the former Barnett & Son Brewing Co. location at 18425 Pony Express Drive in Parker, Colorado. Barnett & Son Owner Andrew Barnett, a long time friend of Lone Tree Brewing, will soon retire; Transforming this location into Lone Tree Brewing 2.0 was the perfect fit.

“The acquisition of Barnett’s brewing assets and tap room will allow Lone Tree to research and develop new and innovative recipes that will be served at both locations for the immediate future,” says Jerry Siote, Lone Tree Brewing Co-Owner and Director of Brewhouse Operations. “The flexibility and versatility of brewing on a smaller system in Parker can provide much-needed customer feedback for scaling up newer recipes and further experimentation.”

The Lone Tree Brewing team will take over operations at the end of February 2024, and target a public grand opening for March 1, 2024. More details about the opening will be announced in coming weeks.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-brewing-parker-2024