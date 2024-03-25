Lone Tree Brewing Spring Seasonal Hefeweizen Taps at Tasting Rooms; Hits Colorado And Kansas Distribution

LONE TREE, Colo.— Lone Tree Brewing Company Hefeweizen is back for its third spring season in cans and on draft at the brewery’s two tasting rooms. This refreshing, German-style Hefe will be available across Colorado and Kansas in coming months.

Inspired by the classic unfiltered, German wheat ale style and the nostalgia of European travel, Lone Tree Hefeweizen is brewed with Noble hops and wheat, and fermented with Weihenstephan yeast. Its aroma and flavor are perfectly true-to-style, with notes of banana, spice, and clove. Medium-bodied and only 5.4% ABV, it’s an easy drinker to take along on any adventure.

Lone Tree Hefeweizen is on tap at both locations in Lone Tree and Parker, and also to-go in canned 6-packs. Find it across Colorado and in select locations in Kansas through spring months.

About Lone Tree Brewing Co.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for more than a decade. Now deeply rooted in this community, the brewing company is growing friends at its two tasting rooms– the original location near Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, and the recently opened Lone Tree Brewing Parker in the heart of Parker, Colorado. Find Lone Tree’s stylistically diverse lineup of canned beers in cans and on draft in Colorado and Kansas to enjoy with your buds.

