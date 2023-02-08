Lone Tree Brewing Reports Production And Philanthropic Impact In 2022 Year In Review

LONE TREE, Colorado – In 2022, Lone Tree Brewing maintained its community commitments with the production of both fan-favorite and innovative new beers, and more than $20,000 donated to philanthropic initiatives. Here is their Year in Review.

Production

Lone Tree produced 3,923 barrels of beer in 2022. 248,772 pounds of grain and 3,541 pounds of hops went into these recipes, which yielded 3,566 kegs of beer on draft and 567,120 cans.

Throughout the year, the brewery was able to recapture 111,600 gallons of water and reuse pallet wraps that saved 350 pounds of plastic wrap.

Lone Tree Hefeweizen, a tasting room favorite-turned-seasonal, hit cans for the first time in the spring of 2022. In the fall, the famed Vanilla Caramel Amber returned for its sixth season in cans.

Sales & Distribution

Lone Tree continued to sell beer across Colorado through distribution partners Western Distributing and Ska Brewing, and in Kansas through Worldwide Beverage Group.

On Halloween, the cult-followed Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA escaped from the brewery in limited quantities after selling out in a matter of hours at the brewery.

Community and Events

Lone Tree donated more than $8,300 and many beers toward nonprofit organizations in 2022, including Drink for Pink, Big Dogs Huge Paws, the Evans Scholarship Fund, the Honor Bell Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and the Moving Mountains Animal Rescue.

The brewery was proud to bring back the second annual Douglas County School District Bridge Transition Program & Lone Tree Brewing car show, which raised more than $12,000. Lone Tree is also grateful for the six student interns from this program who help with daily tasks to keep the brewery in good working order.

Additionally, Lone Tree participated in Douglas County Library Brew Tours that raised funds and awareness for the Douglas County Libraries.

Over the course of the year, Lone Tree also hosted four local craft markets featuring 50 craft vendors; three dog adoption events with Big Dogs Huge Paws; a Halloween dog costume contest with 40 adorable pups in attendance; a Father’s Day Pig Roast with a 90-pound hog cooked by Hesher BBQ Catering; and its annual salsa and guacamole contest at which 30 contestants showed off their skills.

It’s worth noting that in 2022 Lone Tree Brewing staff achieved two hole-in-one shots at the Commonground Golf Course in Aurora, Colorado— both on the same day during a fundraiser for the Colorado Golf Association’s caddy program that Lone Tree Co-Owner Jerry Siote participated in as a kid.

In December when Lone Tree celebrated its 11th anniversary in community with their staff and many brewery regulars. “We are honored that our community chooses us again and again, reminding us that we wouldn’t be here without them,” says Lone Tree Founder and Co-Owner John Winter. “We’re committed to continue serving compelling, quality beers that help us do good outside of the brewery.”

Moving Forward

In 2023, Lone Tree has an exciting lineup of canned seasonals planned: Hefeweizen will return in spring; summer will reveal a brand new Honey Cream Ale; fall staples Oktoberfest and Vanilla Caramel Amber aren’t going anywhere; and winter will bring another new beer, Brownie Stout, to the mix. Stay tuned for release dates.

The brew team has plans for experimental, small batches that will be served in the tasting room only; and is actively exploring new products beyond beer, too. “2022 reinforced the importance of staying relevant for the long haul,” says Siote. “Our customers demand a high standard of consistency and quality from us, so we take that very seriously. When it gets this competitive along with all the other obstacles to grow and keep market share, the margin of error shrinks that much more. We love the challenge, and we know we have the goods to back it up.”

Many events will enliven Lone Tree’s tasting room this year, starting with the Hearts & Hops Sock Hop with Swingin’ Denver and local band Last Call Romance. The brewery plans to host many returning favorites, such as its local craft markets, the third annual Douglas County School District Bridge Transition Program & Lone Tree Brewing car show, and another Drink For Pink fundraiser, among many other activities.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-brewing-2022