Lone Tree Brewing Releases Vanilla Caramel Amber in Mixed 12-Pack

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree Brewing Company’s fall seasonal Vanilla Caramel Amber is back for the colder months, and now available as the seasonal addition to the Brewer’s Bundle mixed 12-packs. Brewer’s Bundles (which also include Mexican Lager, Red Ale, and Double IPA) were first launched earlier this year.

The following beers are available in Lone Tree’s current Brewer’s Bundles:

Vanilla Caramel Amber – 6% ABV, 30 IBU

Originally developed on John Winter’s homebrew system, this beer’s autumnal flavors are created with crystal malt and Madagascar vanilla beans. The caramel notes in Vanilla Caramel Amber come from a large amount of Crystal 60 malt in the grain bill— no other caramel or other sugar is added to this beer. The base beer is a traditional American Amber with a good helping of hops to balance out the sweetness of the vanilla. Vanilla Caramel Amber was first released from Lone Tree in 6-packs in fall of 2017.

Mexican Lager – 5.3% ABV, 27 IBU

A large percentage of flaked corn contributes a slight sweetness balanced with a clean, crisp finish. 2017 Great American Beer Festival® Gold Medal, 2015 Great American Beer Festival Silver Medal.

Red Ale – 6% ABV, 32 IBU

A complex grain bill creates the rich and malty backbone of this traditional style with a light hop finish in this traditional Irish-style Red Ale.

Double IPA – 8% ABV, 80 IBU

Big and bold, this IPA provides a flavor profile of earthy hop bitterness and a strong tangerine/ citrus aroma. Utilizing seven hop additions in the boil from six different hop varieties, followed by four-variety dry-hop makes this a beer for hopheads everywhere.

Brewers Bundle beers are all also available across Colorado in canned 12 oz. 6-packs. For more information about Lone Tree Brewing and their mixed 12-packs contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans and 22-ounce bombers are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants in its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.