Lone Tree Brewing Releases Award-Winning Mexican Lager In 12-Packs

LONE TREE, Colorado – After fielding requests for more of its most popular recipe for years, Lone Tree Brewing is finally giving customers what they desire: 12-packs of Mexican Lager.

Mexican Lager is one of the 11-year-old brewery’s classic recipes that has undoubtedly helped to familiarize the Colorado beer market with this now trending lager style. Lone Tree Brewing first packaged this crowd favorite, formerly known as Summer Siesta on draft, after its 2015 Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) win. It earned a silver medal in the American Style Lager category that year, making Lone Tree the first craft brewery to win in that style category (followed closely by Sycamore Brewing who won a bronze medal in the category). In 2017, Lone Tree Mexican Lager received the gold medal, the first time an independent brewery has come out on top in this style category. The lager got a new look in 2018 when the brewery refreshed its branding.

“We’ve gotten requests to package Mexican Lager in an accessible 12-pack for years now,” says Lone Tree Brewing Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “We anticipated that craft lagers by the dozen would go on trend across the Colorado beer scene soon, and it seems that time is now… just in time to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and the longer days ahead.”

Mexican Lager 12-packs will join 6-packs of the famed lager on shelves across Colorado and in select locations in Kansas in coming weeks.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

