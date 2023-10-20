Lone Tree Brewing Hop Zombie Returns October 28

LONE TREE, Colo.— Get ready to raise the dead and your taste buds as Lone Tree Brewing celebrates 11 years of the legendary Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA. The beer will creep into the tasting room for one day only on Saturday, October 28.

This year, Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA is bigger and bolder than ever before. With a devilishly delicious blend of hops, this brew boasts a 9% ABV and a formidable 90 IBUs. Individual 12oz. cans, 6-packs, and cases of this limited edition IPA will be available for purchase.

Each year a line forms out the brewery door on Hop Zombie Day, and this year the brewery will reward the first ten people in line with a free limited edition Hop Zombie glass. For the rest of the undead souls in line, speciality glassware is available for purchase while supplies last. Guests can also look forward to this zombie apocalypse with themed decorations, eats from Rustic Nomads, and custom 2023 Hop Zombie t-shirts.

Hop Zombie has made phantom appearances on an annual basis since 2012. It was the silver medal winner at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival, and it is undoubtedly the most anticipated beer release of the year at Lone Tree Brewing. Don’t blink and miss it!

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-hop-zombie-2023