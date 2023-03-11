Lone Tree Brewing Hefeweizen Returns For Spring

LONE TREE, Colorado – Lone Tree Brewing Company Hefeweizen is now available across Colorado and Kansas for the spring season.

After a successful launch of Lone Tree’s Hefeweizen in cans in 2022, the brewery is excited to bring back this seasonal offering both in 12 oz. 6-packs and on draft. It’s a classic German-style Hefeweizen recipe that Head Brewer Dennis O’Harrow designed to mimic the unfiltered wheat beers he enjoyed while traveling in Munich. Brewed with Noble hops and wheat, and fermented with Weihenstephan yeast, Lone Tree Hefeweizen has notes of banana, spice, and clove that blend seamlessly to make it an easy sipper with only 5.4% ABV, perfect for welcoming warmer days.

“It’s exciting when a time-honored style like this Hefeweizen made with traditional ingredients is top-performing in the modern-day Colorado craft beer market,” says Lone Tree Sales and Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “Consumers are asking for bright, easy drinking, low ABV beers in 2023— and this wheat ale is the answer.”

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

