Lone Tree Brewing Company Releases Northwest IPA and Winter Seasonals

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree Brewing Company is bringing back some fan favorites English Old Ale and Horchata Stout, two beers in the brewery’s Branching Out series, in cans for the first time. Meanwhile Northwest IPA, the brewery’s brand new seasonal offering will launch in early December.

“We call this a Northwest IPA because it features Cascade and Centennial hops, two Pacific Northwest varietals that have helped build the craft brewing industry” says Dennis Stack, Director of Sales and Marketing at Lone Tree Brewing Company. “We know there isn’t a ton of West Coast style IPAs in the marketplace right now so we’re thrilled to provide Northwest IPA as a seasonal offering.”

At 6.5 percent ABV, Northwest IPA is the newest beer coming out of Lone Tree’s Hoppy Little Trees Project. This West Coast style IPA has piney and floral notes that has a balance of bitterness and juiciness. Northwest IPA will be available on November 29 in the tasting room and within Lone Tree’s distribution footprint on December 2.

Horchata Stout, Lone Tree’s traditional Milk Stout with cinnamon, chocolate and lactose will be available on December 9 though fans of the beer can enjoy a couple of days earlier for Lone Tree’s 8-Year Anniversary Party on December 7.

English Old Ale, a traditional British-style Old Ale spiced with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice, will hit taps and shelves by mid-December. Both of these spiced beers are now available in cans to grab-and-go to your next holiday event.

A limited number of Lone Tree’s winter seasonals will be available across Colorado and Kansas. These beers will also be available at the brewery’s tasting room.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants in its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.