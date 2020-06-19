Lone Tree Brewing Company Releases 25th Anniversary Lager

LONE TREE, Colo. — In celebration of the city of Lone Tree’s 25th anniversary, Lone Tree Brewing Company brings back a tried-and-true classic recipe for a special one-time release as the city’s official anniversary lager. Mountain Mama German Style Helles Lager tapped at the brewing company this week to celebrate the silver anniversary of Lone Tree, Colorado.

Since its inception as a city in 1995, Lone Tree has evolved quickly to become one of the states fastest-growing cities. Lone Tree Brewing Company came along in 2011 as the city’s first brewery. “The South Denver Metro area  needed a brewery, and we’ve been proud to call this community home,” says Lone Tree Founder John Winter. “Our community has embraced this tasting room as their third place, for their gatherings and causes. They’ve made us a staple in their fridges at home. We don’t take that lightly— it’s an incredible honor.”

The anniversary lager, a German Style Helles recipe, will be available on draft and in canned 6-packs at the brewery on Park Meadows Drive. Cans will also be available at local accounts like Lukas Liquors, Highlands Wineeller, and Safeway on Yosemite and Lincoln while supplies last.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

