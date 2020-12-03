Lone Tree Brewing Company Celebrates 9 Years With 9 Specialty Beers

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree Brewing Company will celebrate nine years in business this weekend with an anniversary beer package featuring nine speciality beers made for the occasion. This offering, along with 9th anniversary merchandise, will be available for to-go purchase December 5 and 6 at the brewery tasting room.

Leading up to the brewery’s 9th anniversary, Lone Tree staff split into teams to craft specialty nano batches with a variety of novel ingredients. Lone Tree’s brewing staff has also been barrel-aging Lone Tree’s 9th Anniversary Baltic Porter in bourbon barrels from Laws Whiskey House.

All of these small batch beers and the 9th anniversary ale will be available as a canned 9-pack that also includes a custom anniversary glass this coming weekend from 12-8pm on Saturday, December 5 and 12-6pm on Sunday, December 6. The package costs $50 and will be available at Lone Tree’s tasting room, only while supplies last. The following beers are included:

Pecan Amber Ale crafted by Sarah & Mike

Midori and Pisco Sour Hybrid crafted by Lauren & Chris

New Mommy-Umami Stout crafted by Jess C. & Jerry

Blackberry Basil Saison crafted by Candace & Dennis O.

Dry Hopped Malt Liquor crafted by Dennis S. & Jess H.

Banh Mi Blonde crafted by Matt & Shea

Hazelnut Stout crafted by Dalton & Amy

Roseberry Kolsch crafted by Lacey & Doug

9th Anniversary Whiskey Barrel Aged Baltic Porter crafted by the Lone Tree Brewing brew team

Lone Tree has always been a collective effort among our people to produce something lasting for the beer community,” says Lone Tree co-owner Jerry Siote. “The teamwork that went into making these beers is representative of our whole nine years in business and it’s a privilege to share it however possible. Thanks from all of us in what has been a challenging, yet strangely rewarding year. Cheers.”

For more information about Lone Tree Brewing Company or its 9th anniversary beers, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

