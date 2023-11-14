Lone Tree Brewing Cans Winter Seasonal Brownie Stout

LONE TREE, Colo.— Lone Tree Brewing released its new winter seasonal pastry Stout in cans this week. Brownie Stout is now available in canned 12oz. 6-packs in Colorado and Kansas.

Inspired by a favorite brownie recipe and the nostalgia of licking batter from the bowl, Brownie Stout has just the right amount of chocolate flavor. It’s a sweet Milk Stout made with lactose for a creamy mouthfeel and supreme drinkability. At 6.2% ABV, it’s approachable but warming— a drinkable dessert that’s perfect for the oncoming cold months.

“The concept of Brownie Stout is an easy-drinking yet decadent beer to provide warm vibes during cold weather,” says Lone Tree Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “Our brewers nailed it, and the can looks great too.”

The brewing team at Lone Tree crafted several batches of Brownie Stout to dial in its complex flavors. The final product is now on tap at the brewery, and available in kegs and cans across Lone Tree’s distribution footprint in Colorado and Kansas.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

