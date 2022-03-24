Lone Tree Brewing Cans Traditional Hefeweizen For Spring

LONE TREE, Colorado – Cans of Lone Tree Brewing Company’s new spring seasonal Hefeweizen are now available across Colorado and Kansas.

Lone Tree’s Head Brewer Dennis O’Harrow first introduced this recipe in the tasting room in 2020, and brought it back on tap last year to meet its popular demand. This true-to-style, unfiltered wheat ale pays homage to his days traveling in Munich— to that first Hefeweizen he had when he got off the plane.

Lone Tree Hefeweizen is brewed with Noble hops and wheat that impart hints of fruit and spice, and fermented with Weihenstephan yeast that adds traditional clove and banana notes. It hits the mark as a bright, easy drinking ale with 5.4 percent ABV– all of the essentials for the turn of the season into spring.

Find Hefeweizen on tap at Lone Tree and in canned 6-packs while supplies last.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

