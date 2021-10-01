Lone Tree Brewing Brings Back Vanilla Caramel Amber

LONE TREE, Colorado – Lone Tree Brewing is releasing their seasonal Vanilla Caramel Amber on October 1, just in time for the transition into fall colors.

This sweet sounding beer actually gets all of it’s softer notes not from added sugar, but from a large amount of Crystal 60 malt in the grain bill and Madagascar vanilla beans. It’s a caramel-colored, traditional American Amber with a good helping of hops to balance out the sweetness of the vanilla.

A full-bodied but drinkable amber, Vanilla Caramel Amber is just 6% ABV with a subtle bitterness and a melting sweetness on the finish. It’s smooth flavor is perfect for scarf wrapped nights under chilly skies.

Vanilla Caramel Amber will tap at Lone Tree’s tasting room on September 30th. It will be available in kegs and canned 6-packs in Kansas and across Colorado’s Front Range, I-70 corridor, and Southwest region, so everyone can sink into fall with a subtly sweet and perfectly smooth Amber— statewide and beyond.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

