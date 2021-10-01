Lone Tree Brewing Brings Back Vanilla Caramel Amber

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LONE TREE, Colorado – Lone Tree Brewing is releasing their seasonal Vanilla Caramel Amber on October 1, just in time for the transition into fall colors.

This sweet sounding beer actually gets all of it’s softer notes not from added sugar, but from a large amount of Crystal 60 malt in the grain bill and Madagascar vanilla beans. It’s a caramel-colored, traditional American Amber with a good helping of hops to balance out the sweetness of the vanilla.

A full-bodied but drinkable amber, Vanilla Caramel Amber is just 6% ABV with a subtle bitterness and a melting sweetness on the finish. It’s smooth flavor is perfect for scarf wrapped nights under chilly skies.

Vanilla Caramel Amber will tap at Lone Tree’s tasting room on September 30th. It will be available in kegs and canned 6-packs in Kansas and across Colorado’s Front Range, I-70 corridor, and Southwest region, so everyone can sink into fall with a subtly sweet and perfectly smooth Amber— statewide and beyond.

About Longe Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-brewing-brings-back-a-fall-favorite-vanilla-caramel-amber

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
10/05: Retail Speed Dating - SOLD OUT 10/07: Brewbound Frontlines: Supply Chain Planning for 2022 10/14: Brewbound Podcast 10/19: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 10/21: Brewbound Data Club
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Brew Talks 2021 BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More