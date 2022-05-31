Lone Tree Brewing Brings Back Pineapple Sour Cans, Adds Draft For Summer

LONE TREE, Colorado – Cans of Lone Tree Brewing Company’s 2022 summer seasonal Pineapple Sour are now available across Colorado and Kansas.

Pineapple Sour became another of Lone Tree’s tasting room fruit experiments-turned-packaged offerings in 2019 when it was first canned. Now after a few years on hiatus, this highly anticipated release returns abundantly, available to the brewery’s distribution footprint across Colorado and Kansas both in cans and on draft. This is the first year that kegs of Pineapple Sour will venture out of the brewery and into the marketplace.

“I love sour beers so this Pineapple Sour is near and dear to my tastebuds,” says Tasting Room Manager Mike Webster. “This repeatable beer strikes the perfect balance of earthy pineapple flavors and tartness. Drinking this beer on a hot day reminds me of my time in Thailand eating fresh pineapples on the beach.”

Find Pineapple Sour on tap and in canned 6-packs through the season.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

For More Information:

