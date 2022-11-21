Lone Tree Brewing And Resolute Brewing Present Abundant Forest, A Dark Rice Lager Collaboration

COLORADO – Lone Tree Brewing and Resolute Brewing are psyched to debut their first-ever, long time coming collaboration: Abundant Forest.

Abundant Forest is a dark lager brewed with Leopold Bros. pilsner malt, flaked rice, and chocolate malt; and hopped with German hop varietals Ariana and Callista. This easy-drinking, rich-colored lager yields notes of sweet malt, floral bouquet, and cocoa dusted raspberries. It weighs in at 6% ABV.

“The conversation about what to brew went to dark lager pretty quickly,” says Resolute Head Brewer Kyle Larkin. “Knowing this beer would be released and consumed during the colder months, we wanted a beer with a warming appearance and nose, but easy drinkability. The end result was a dark rice lager. The crew over at Lone Tree have used rice quite a bit in their beers, and it’s an ingredient we haven’t really played around with here. So we were excited to incorporate it into the recipe.”

South Metro Denver neighbors and friends for years, these two breweries were excited to finally collaborate. You can taste their creation on draft at both Resolute locations in Centennial and Arvada, and at Lone Tree Brewing in Lone Tree- all while supplies last.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

ABOUT RESOLUTE BREWING COMPANY

Resolute Brewing Company is in the business of uniting people by crafting and sharing happiness. The began handcrafting libations in Centennial, Colorado in 2016 to serve the metro Denver community with unrelenting dedication to classic, high quality beer styles. This resolve has since expanded into Arvada with the opening of Resolute Tap & Cellar in 2019, and across the state through distribution via Colorado Craft Distributors.

