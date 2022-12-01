Lone Pine Brewing Company Partners with Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy to Deliver a Unique Taste of Maine

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine – Two iconic Maine brands have partnered for a unique collaboration that will make diehard Mainers and flavor crusaders rejoice. Lone Pine Brewing Company and Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy are proud to announce Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, a milk stout brewed with the classic Allen’s coffee extract.

This is the first time that Allen’s, for many years the producer of the number one leading spirit in the state of Maine, has collaborated with a brewery. In Lone Pine, they found an ideal partner.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Lone Pine Brewing to showcase our beloved coffee brandy in a completely new format,” said Gary Shaw, Vice President of M.S. Walker, the parent company of Allen’s. “We think this will really resonate with diehard Mainers who put Allen’s right up there with lobster and Whoopie Pies when asked about quintessential Maine flavors. Thanks to the partnership with Lone Pine, we’re excited to introduce this collaboration to a whole new generation of Mainers who enjoy craft beer and state pride.”

Lone Pine has a track record of Maine-centric, sometimes outside the box collaborations that draw increased visibility to their home state, including a long-standing series of beers brewed using donuts from Holy Donut, another Maine staple, as well as a recently released brown ale brewed in collaboration with Maine Outdoor Brands and Grandy Organics. Additionally, Lone Pine produces a craft seltzer with a percentage of proceeds that go to Sebago Clean Waters.

“This probably goes without saying, but we love our home state,” said Tom Madden, co-founder and head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “As we started looking over the different Maine-focused collaborations we’d done over the years, it occurred to us that we had never approached a spirits company to ask about partnering up. When we took the idea to the team, the answer from everyone was unanimous: we should see if Allen’s would be interested in working with us. I’m grateful to report that they were, and really happy with the results.”

More of these types of collaborations are expected to be seen as the beer and spirits industry continues to be incredibly competitive. Maine is often seen as one of the trend-setters in the craft beer and spirits industry. Lone Pine and Allen’s are leading the charge on what will quite likely become a trend of beer and spirits collaborations to provide new, interesting flavor experiences for consumers.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland.

The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fourth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018.

About Allen’s Coffee Brandy

It’s no accident that Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy spent decades as the #1 selling spirit in the great state of Maine. A New England treasure and a true Maine tradition, Allen’s initially earned its popularity among fishermen who added a warming splash to their early morning coffee. Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy now satisfies Maine’s coffee hankerings in nearly every corner of the state. In fact, it has become a cultural rite of passage. From Kittery to Fort Kent, Allen’s is a beverage shared between generations of Mainers.

https://lonepinebrewery.com