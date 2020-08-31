Lone Pine Brewing Company Expands Distribution to the Midwest

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine — Lone Pine Brewing Company is entering the Midwest, with distribution to the states of Michigan and Ohio beginning at the end of the month.

The Portland and Gorham based Maine brewery expanded its growing distribution network to include these two states, part of a strategic expansion that has met with growing success over the past year and a half.

“We’re excited to get our beers into both of these states,” said Tom Madden, co-founder/head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “Michigan and Ohio are both such well-respected beer scenes with some of the best in the business. We can’t wait to have our beer on the shelves next to guys like Bell’s and Great Lakes.”

Lone Pine will distribute to Michigan via Oath Distributors and to Ohio via Beverage Distributors and 17th Star.

“Each of these states has an appreciation for a pretty broad range of different beer styles,” added John Paul, co-founder, Lone Pine Brewing. “Part of that is exposure; they’ve had a lot of great breweries to sample from over the years. We’re really curious to see what people gravitate to when we get our beers into their hands!”

Lone Pine Brewing will now be available in thirteen states, with Michigan and Ohio joining Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Florida.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland. The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fourth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018. Learn more at www.lonepinebrewery.com.