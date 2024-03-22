Loggerhead Marinelife Center Partners With Sailfish Brewing Company on Ocean Conservation

JUNO BEACH, Fla.— Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is proud to announce its new partnership with the Sailfish Brewing Company to expand ocean conservation efforts. The South Florida-based brewery will collaborate with The Center on educational and fundraising events across the region, and will sell a new, custom, ocean-themed beer that directly supports LMC.

The Sailfish Brewing Company is debuting a new Hazy India Pale Ale (IPA) that will give back to LMC with every purchase. The beer will be packaged in an eye-catching blue and green can and feature a QR code that will allow buyers to easily scan for information about collaborative programming, taphouse events, sea turtles, and how to make donations to LMC. The Hazy India Pale Ale will showcase delightful fruity flavors complemented by a dry, hoppy bitterness.

A homegrown business rooted in the South Florida community, the Sailfish Brewing Company shares a common goal of protecting our oceans and marine life and supporting sea turtle rehabilitation. The company has been a longtime supporter of LMC by helping sponsor events, including the By the Sea Lecture Series and TurtleFest.

This new collaboration combines two of South Florida’s favorites, cold craft beer and ocean conservation.

