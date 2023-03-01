Locust Cider Releases New Cold Brew Coffee Hard Cider

Beloved Northwest brands Locust Cider and Cutters Point Coffee Co have created a new collaborative cold brew cider available for a limited time. The new seasonal is available starting early February 2023. The semi sweet flavor profile features a blend of Colombian, Ethiopian and Nicaraguan beans paired perfectly with cider made from Washington apples. The coffee forward collaboration features notes of toasted mallow, baker’s chocolate, amaretto, and light spice balanced with hazelnut and vanilla for a super smooth finish. The 6.3% ABV will be available in 12 ounce, 6 packs and on draft.

Where To Buy

Locust Cider Washington, Colorado and Texas taprooms

Bars and restaurants in states where Locust Cider is distributed (WA, OR, CA, AK, TX, CO, MT, ID)

Cutters Point Gig Harbor Flagship store 5500 Olympic Dr.

Major grocers including: Costco, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Bev Mo, Safeway, Total Wine & More, and PCC C ommunity Markets

Shipped direct: www.locustcider.com

About Locust Cider

Locust Cider is known for its bold, unique flavors. Respecting the traditions of cider making, but not bound by it, Locust Cider uses only natural ingredients to create modern ciders that make you say “hell yeah!” Unique flavors include Vanilla Bean, Honey Pear, Blackberry and rotating seasonal favorites like Chai and Dark Maple. With 15 taprooms across the country, the family-owned company is headquartered in Gig Harbor Washington.

About Cutters Point Coffee Co.

Cutters Point Coffee Co. is about relationships. We directly source our beans from farmers around the globe who share our vision of producing extraordinary coffee using responsible growing practices. Artisan roasted in small batches by our master roaster, we carefully bring out the nuances of each coffee varietal. And then comes you. We believe in creating a community-focused environment where you can savor your coffee and your time with us. Headquartered in Gig Harbor, WA.

For More Information:

https://www.locustcider.com/products/ciders/cold-brew/