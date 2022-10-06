Living The Dream Brings Back Zap! Smash! IPA In 2022

LITTLETON, Colorado – Zap! Smash! IPA by Living The Dream Brewing is now available for the second year, this time across Colorado through distribution with Colorado Craft Distributors.

“This beer and its label are a bit of a departure from our usual lineup,” says Living The Dream Brewing Founder Jason Bell. “Branching out with a more unique hop profile and working with local malt from Root Shoot Malting, we wanted to create a label that was just as unique as the beer.”

Zap! Smash! is an experimental IPA that came out of a partnership with Whole Foods in 2021. It was crafted with Zappa Hops, named in honor of Frank Zappa, and Colorado-grown Root Shoot Malting Genie Pale Malt. This refreshing 5.4% IPA yields flavors of mango, passionfruit, citrus, and pine. It will be available in canned 6-packs at the Living The Dream taproom, and across Colorado through Colorado Craft Distributors, while supplies last.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State. Live the life you’ve imagined, and join us.

