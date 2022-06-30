Living The Dream Brewing High Line Pilsner Hits Cans

LITTLETON, Colorado – Living The Dream Brewing is excited to can one of its taproom favorites for the first time. Six-packs of 12oz. High Line Pilsner are now available across Colorado.

High Line Pilsner is named for the 71-mile High Line Canal trail that connects communities across the Denver Metropolitan area’s most dense population with 27 walkable, equestrian and bike-friendly segments. At 5% ABV, this crisp, clean craft lager is an ideal aprés-adventure beer.

High Line Pilsner is the first of a canned German-style lager series at Living The Dream. It was first brewed two years ago, and its taproom popularity has only grown from there. Recent distribution expansion through Colorado Craft Distributors created an opportunity for the brewery to bring this fan favorite to a wider audience.

Living The Dream uses photographs as beer labels, many of which are taken by part-time photographer and full-time brewery General Manager Michael Acerra. “So I wanted to evoke that magical feeling of seeing a gorgeous sunset while riding your bike or hiking on a beautiful trail,” he says. “Almost like you have to pinch yourself to make sure this is real.”

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

