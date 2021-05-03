Living The Dream Brewing Announces New Hires, Including Head Brewer

LITTLETON, CO – Living The Dream Brewing continues on its 2021 growth path with new hires, including the development of an off-premise sales staff and a new Head Brewer.

Earlier in 2021 Living The Dream hired new employees in the brewhouse and to support its growing sales program. Dave Gillette was promoted to Director of Operations.

In March, Living The Dream hired Robert Meehan as the new Head Brewer. Meehan comes to Living The Dream from Durham, North Carolina’s Ponysaurus Brewing. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from Yale. Meehan feels the Living The Dream team is a good fit for him because of its commitment to quality, diversity, and enthusiasm. “The local community has really embraced Living The Dream,” he says. “That success has been able to translate into more opportunities out in the market for new people to learn about us, and for our story to grow.”

Meehan is replacing Tim Nowlin, who is moving to Blue Springs Brewing in Orange City, Florida. Nowlin has worked at Living The Dream since its start, moving up into the role of Head Brewer over the years. “We want to extend a huge thank you to Tim,” says Living The Dream Founder Jason Bell. We won a Great American Beer Festival medal under his leadership, and have many good times to remember. We wish him success at his new endeavor.

The Living The Dream team is up to 14 team members. As this team continues to grow, so does the variety of beers coming out of the brewhouse.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.