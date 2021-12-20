Liquid Riot Releases New LRV Series

PORTLAND, Maine – Liquid Riot releases their newest beer series, LRV. Maine’s first brewery/distillery/restro-bar joins a handful of national breweries that make spontaneously fermented beer. While in the broad category of sour beer, spontaneously fermented beer is known for its funky, fruity, sometimes barnyard-y flavors. It is the pinnacle of tasting; balanced and complex with soft, round acidity and beautiful citrus notes. Liquid Riot offers LRV 3 year blend No. 1 and No. 2, which is a collaboration with Novare Res Bier Cafe and Slab Sicilian Street Food. Both are available by the glass and bottles to go at the Portland location. It makes for a great holiday gift for casual beer drinkers and aficionados alike.

LRV, short for Liquid Riot Vessel, is a custom built double-decker oceanside koelschip, which sits outside the brewery during the colder winter months where the wild yeast and bacteria naturally found in the ambient air inoculate our fresh brewed wort overnight. Following the steps of traditional Lambic production (using the internationally recognized Méthode Traditionelle), they make a Three-Year Blend by blending beers that have been spontaneously fermented and aged in oak barrels for one, two and three years, with some blends being further aged on whole fruits.

For More Information:

https://liquidriot.com/packaged/lrv-3yr-blend-season-20-21-no-1/