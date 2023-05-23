Liquid Riot Celebrates 10 Years with a Brand Refresh, Events & Collaborations

Liquid Riot, Maine’s first craft brewery & distillery hybrid, is releasing a refresh of its company logo and packaging. This new branding commemorates their 10-year anniversary and will be designed by Warren Cathro, Liquid Riot’s long-time graphic designer, and the launch led by Hannah Martin, Marketing & Sales Director. While the official rebrand launch is June 2nd, grocery and liquor stores across the state will get a sneak peek when the first wave of updated cans reaches their shelves.

To celebrate the anniversary, Liquid Riot has planned an entire week of interactive events, tastings and celebrations leading up to the anniversary weekend. Kicking off the festivities on Tuesday, May 30th, they will co-host a Tiki Cocktail Class with Vena’s Fizz House (who is also celebrating ten years in business) and they will end the week with an anniversary party at their 250 Commercial Street property. For beer lovers, there are specialty releases such as with a collaboration with Kittery’s Tributary Brewing called 10-Year Promise. They will package a special edition of Primus, the brewery’s very first beer they ever brewed.

Established in 2013, Liquid Riot has paid homage to Maine’s history of prohibition. The updated branding will remain true to the brewery’s original inspiration, however, it will feature a more modern and streamlined appearance with a focus more on the liquid aspect of its name, rather than past riots. Each canned beer and spirit bottle will display new signature art. The updated branding also extends to brewery merchandise and subtle updates in the resto-bar.

Liquid Riot looks forward to welcoming the community to celebrate a decade serving Portland and beyond on Friday, June 2 starting at 12pm at the brewery & distillery, located at 250 Commercial Street Portland Maine. The Anniversary Party features an oyster pop-up with Sopo Seafood on the patio, food and drink specials, first come first serve commemorative glassware,10-Year Promise and Primus on draft & 4-packs to-go, merchandise, and live music.

For More Information:

http://www.liquidriot.com