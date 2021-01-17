Liquid Gravity Brewing Company partners with EC Comics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Liquid Gravity Brewing Company announces their new licensing agreement with EC Comics for Pale from the Crypt, a West Coast Pale Ale to be distributed throughout California and nationwide through Tavour.

“We are extremely excited to join forces with EC Comics on this project. Their brand and legacy as a creative force are inspiring and we are honored to have the opportunity to work with them.” — Brendan Gough, Liquid Gravity Brewing Company.

The first officially licensed beer for EC Comics, Pale from the Crypt will feature iconic cover art from the original Tales from the Crypt comic books, as well as original art created by Toby Newell. You’ll find familiar faces such as the Crypt Keeper, Old Witch, and Vault Keeper; along with the new Hop Witch, Brewmeister, and Malt Keeper. For the first release in this partnership, the label will feature cover art from the 1951 Tales from the Crypt February/March issue, and will hit distribution January 29, 2021.

“Pale from the Crypt is a dream come BREW for EC! The people behind Liquid Gravity are big EC Fan-Addicts, and they’ve poured so much love into this product.” — Corey Mifsud, EC Comics.

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company opened in January 2020 and is owned by beer industry veteran Brendan Gough. After working as a brewer at Firestone Walker, Brendan went on to become the Director of Brewing Operations at Central Coast Brewing. During this tenure, Brendan garnered numerous medals from the top beer competitions in the world. Winning 5 medals at Great American Beer Festival in 4 years, along with a Gold Medal for his IPA at the World Beer Cup in 2016. He brought the same passion for brewing to Liquid Gravity Brewing Company, which features a rotating menu of new and innovate beers along side traditional beer styles he’s best known for.

Entertaining Comics, more commonly known as EC Comics, was an American publisher of comic books specializing in horror fiction, crime fiction, satire, military fiction and science fiction from the 1940s through the mid-1950s, notably the Tales from the Crypt series. In 1954-55, censorship pressures prompted it to concentrate on the humor magazine MAD, leading to the company’s greatest success. EC was created by Maxwell Gaines and specialized in educational and child-oriented stories. Later, during its period of notoriety, it was operated by his son, William Gaines.