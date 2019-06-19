Liquid Collective Launches Sup! Organic Hard Seltzer in Boston and New York City

BOSTON — Emerging alcohol development firm Liquid Collective announced today plans to launch Sup! Organic Hard Seltzer, beginning its national rollout with product launches in Massachusetts and New York City. Sup!, the first hard seltzer to achieve a USDA organic certification, will reach shelves over the coming weeks in the Boston and NYC markets.

“We built a product that carries the strongest quality stamp in the industry alongside a brand that sparks conversation,” said Chase Brooks, co-founder of Liquid Collective and co-founder of Boston’s Prospect Ciderworks. “Sup! is a brand that was created to speak to a broader audience than the category does today. We’re taking notes from the non-alcoholic seltzer category far more than we are from our largest competitors.”

Liquid Collective called upon Chicago’s Good Beer Hunting Studio, led by Michael Kiser, to build the identity, packaging and value propositions for Sup!. Coming to market at line price with the most powerful brands in the category, the Liquid Collective team intends to capitalize on providing consumers the organic premium at a competitive price point. “The USDA Organic stamp speaks for itself,” says Josh Allard. Josh is the company’s new Director of Sales and former Director of National Accounts for Ballast Point. “Any consumer who sees that USDA Seal immediately understands that the product contains high-quality ingredients and contains nothing artificial. Why not buy organic at the same price as the rest?”

Sup! will reach 9 states by the end of 2019, targeting major metro markets including Chicago and Austin following its northeastern launch. Liquid Collective intends to grow its footprint and market depth aggressively over the coming 12 months, capitalizing on the rapidly growing space and its key differentiation from the rest of the category. In addition to its organic certification, Sup! carries just 100 calories and 1g of sugar at 5% ABV. Liquid Collective will begin rolling out a new formulation in late July with just 95 calories, containing 0g sugar and less than 1 carb without reducing alcohol content.

“We’re excited to continue improving and building upon our product line as Sup! rolls out across the country,” says Brooks. “Over the next 12 months, there will be an abundance of new consumers looking to this category. Sup! will be there to catch their attention.”