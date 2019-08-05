Line Creek Brewing Company and the Southern Conservation Trust Release #ConserveGeorgia Pecan Amber Ale

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. – Line Creek Brewing Company launches #ConserveGeorgia Pecan Amber Ale in efforts to conserve land and wildlife habitats in Georgia, a collaboration with the Southern Conservation Trust.

“We love the mission behind the new #ConserveGeorgia beer campaign – the artwork is so masterful that it immediately draws you into our passion for nature,” says Katie Pace, CEO & Executive Director of the Southern Conservation Trust. “This partnership will allow us to protect even more land in Georgia, and on top of that the pecan amber ale is amazing, Line Creek Brewing has outdone themselves. Where else can you drink a beer and protect land at the same time!”

Brewed locally in Peachtree City, Georgia, the #ConserveGeorgia pecan amber ale was infused with local Georgia pecans from Sunny Land Farms in Albany. This is a Georgia craft beer through and through and will give back to the community in which it came from. For every 6-pack of #ConserveGeorgia sold, Line Creek Brewing Company will be donating $1 back to the Southern Conservation Trust’s conservation efforts in Georgia. That means that every case of beer will conserve 1 acre of land in Georgia.

This will be the first collaboration between Line Creek Brewing Company and the Southern Conservation Trust. “A lot of creativity and love for nature went into perfecting this amber ale.” Said Jason Carroll, Head Brewer at Line Creek Brewing. “#ConserveGeorgia pecan amber ale is the perfect addition to the brewery’s fall lineup and will be available on tap starting August 17th.”

#ConserveGeorgia pecan amber ale is 5.5% ABV and will be available in 12-ounce cans and on draft. This beer is currently shipping to wholesalers and restaurants throughout Georgia and will be available at retail after August 17th.

The new #ConserveGeorgia pecan amber ale will launch on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Conserving Georgia Benefit & Auction hosted by the Southern Conservation Trust at Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground. For ticket info please go to www.conservinggeorgia.org.

Line Creek Brewing is located in Peachtree City, Georgia, just minutes from Fayetteville, Newnan and Pinewood Atlanta Studios.

About Line Creek Brewing Company

Brewed off the Beaten Path in Peachtree City, Line Creek Brewing Co. is a local craft brewery committed to brewing fresh and flavorful beers. Founded by long-time residents and led by an award-winning brewer, you can enjoy our beers throughout South Atlanta and in our warm, cozy taproom. Cheers!

About the Southern Conservation Trust

The Southern Conservation Trust, a 501c3 nonprofit, is Georgia’s fastest-growing land trust, and we elevate nature through exceptional stewardship through over 32,000 acres of conserved land throughout the Southeast, as well as 8 public nature areas in Fayette County, Georgia. Conservation is important to the state of Georgia. Join the cause and support our conservation efforts at sctlandtrust.org/conservegeorgia.